State High School Basketball Tournament Brackets Released

TOPEKA – The Kansas State High School Activities Association has released the 2020 High School Basketball State Tournament brackets. Broadcast plans for Sunflower State Radio stations will be announced shortly.

Class 1A will take place at United Wireless Arena in Dodge City. Play gets underway on Wednesday with the boys, girls start on Thursday. Semifinals will be Friday, with championship and consolation games on Saturday.

BOYS-WEDNESDAY (BRACKET)
3:00pm – 2. Little River (22-3) vs. 7. St. Francis (16-7)
4:45pm – 3. St. John-Hudson (22-3) vs. 6. Frankfort (20-6)
6:30pm – 1. Berean Academy (25-0) vs. 8. Stockton (14-11)
8:15pm – 4. Lebo (22-3) vs. 5. South Central (20-5)

GIRLS-THURSDAY (BRACKET)
3:00pm – 2. Cunningham (25-0) vs. 7. Centralia (18-8)
4:45pm – 3. Olpe (25-0) vs. 6. Norwich (22-3)
6:30pm – 1. Central Plains (25-0) vs. 8. Ingalls (16-8)
8:15pm – 4. Hanover (23-1) vs. 5. Otis-Bison (23-2)

Class 2A will take place at Bramlage Coliseum on the campus of Kansas State University in Manhattan. Play begins on Wednesday with girls action, followed by the boys on Thursday, semifinals on Friday and championships on Saturday. Consolation games will also be played on Saturday.

GIRLS-WEDNESDAY (BRACKET)
3:00pm – 2. Trego Comm. (22-1) vs. 7. Bennington (16-7)
4:45pm – 3. Sterling (21-2) vs. 6. Garden Plain (18-5)
6:30pm – 1. Spearville (23-0) vs. 8. St. Mary’s Colgan (14-9)
8:15pm – 4. Valley Heights (21-2) vs. 5. Wabaunsee (20-3)

BOYS-THURSDAY (BRACKET)
3:00pm – 1. Pratt-Skyline (21-1) vs. 8. Hillsboro (13-9)
4:45pm – 4. Erie (19-4) vs. 5. Sterling (19-4)
6:30pm – 2. Bishop Seabury (21-2) vs. 7. Garden Plain (18-5)
8:15pm – 3. Hoxie (21-2) vs. 6. Valley Heights (18-6)

Class 3A will be held at the Hutchinson Sports Arena on the campus of Hutchinson Community College in Hutchinson. Action will start Wednesday with boys quarterfinals, with girls competing on Thursday, semifinals will take place Friday with championship and consolation games on Saturday.

BOYS-WEDNESDAY (BRACKET)
3:00pm – 2. Wichita Collegiate (20-3) vs. 7. Colby (16-7)
4:45pm – 3. Beloit (20-3) vs. 6. Nemaha Central (17-6)
6:30pm – 1.  Haven (21-2) vs. 8. St. Mary’s (13-10)
8:15pm – 4. Galena (18-5) vs. 5. Burlington (18-5)

GIRLS-THURSDAY (BRACKET)
3:00pm – 1. Nemaha Central (23-0) vs. 8. Osage City (13-10)
4:45pm – 4. Phillipsburg (20-3) vs. 5. Cheney (20-3)
6:30pm – 2. Frontenac (21-2) vs. 7. Jefferson West (15-8)
8:15pm – 3. Halstead (20-3) vs. 6. Scott Community (20-3)

Class 4A, 5A and 6A can be found on the KSHSAA website.

