Sneed’s Career Day Lifts K-State to Win Over Iowa State

Courtesy of K-State Athletics

Xavier Sneed made it a senior day to remember with a career-high 31 points, and K-State closed the regular season with a 79-63 win over Iowa State.

K-State honored Sneed, Pierson McAtee and Makol Mawien prior to the game. All three seniors got the start, and it didn’t take long for the Cats to take control.

Sneed had 26 points in the first half to lift the Cats to a 41-23 halftime advantage. The senior was 8-for-11 from the field, 4-for-7 from deep and a perfect 6-for-6 from the line in the opening 20 minutes.

The Cats (10-21, 3-15 Big 12) led by as many as 24 in the contest. K-State shot 29-of-56 from the floor for 51.8 percent. Defensively, the Cats limited Iowa State to 21-of-55 shooting overall. The Cyclones were just 2-for-21 from long range.

McAtee tied a career best with six points in his first career start. Cartier Diarra and Mike McGuirl joined Sneed in double figures with 14 and 10, respectively.

Solomon Young led Iowa State with 17.