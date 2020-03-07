Jayhawks Tame Red Raiders, Nab Outright League Title

Courtesy of Kansas Athletics

LUBBOCK, Texas – A 17-point outing from sophomore guard Devon Dotson paired with senior Udoka Azubuike’s 15th double-double of the season was just enough to push No. 1 Kansas past Texas Tech, 66-62, in the regular-season finale Saturday afternoon inside United Supermarkets Arena. The win, KU’s 16th-straight, clinched the outright Big 12 regular-season championship and gave the Jayhawks a program and conference record 17 league wins.

Kansas moved to 28-3 on the year and concluded its Big 12 slate at 17-1. Texas Tech fell to 18-13 in its 2019-20 campaign and to 9-9 in the league.

MOMENT OF THE GAME

With the score tied at 57-57 and less than two minutes remaining in the game, KU senior Udoka Azubuike pulled down a key offensive rebound, his 10th board of the day, and dunked home his 14th and 15th points to put his team on top. Just seconds later, freshman Christian Braun poked the ball loose from TTU’s Chris Clarke and took it to the other end for two more and gave the Jayhawks a four-point cushion as the game entered the final 90 seconds. The Red Raiders were unable to cut their deficit to less than three points the rest of the way, as the Jayhawks’ free throw shooting was enough to salt away the KU win.

STAT OF THE GAME

17 – The Jayhawks’ closed out one of the program’s most successful seasons in league play, finishing its 2020 regular-season Big 12 slate with a 17-1 record. The 17 league victories are the most ever by a Jayhawk team. KU also completed the league schedule without a loss on the road, marking the first time since the 2001-02 Jayhawk squad that a KU team finished league play undefeated on the road.

UP NEXT

Kansas will enter the 2020 Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship, March 11-14, at Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri, as the No. 1 seed. KU will open play in the event’s quarterfinals on Thursday, March 12, at 1:30 p.m. (CT) and will play either the No. 8 or 9 seed on ESPN or ESPN2.

Kansas is 76-28 all-time in postseason conference tournaments, including a 46-12 record in the Big 12 Championship. The Jayhawks have won 15 league tourney titles with 11 of those in the Big 12 era and its last in 2018. Kansas is 20-3 in the Big 12 Championship quarterfinals.