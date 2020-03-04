Sunflower Radio Sub-State Basketball Broadcast Plan Set

The radio stations of Sunflower State Radio have set their broadcast plans for coverage of sub-state basketball from across the state. Our stations will be at the following games, and all games are simulcast over the internet. Just click the link of the radio station of choice to pull up the streaming audio player.

Beloit games are also streamed with live video on The Beloit Trojans Channel with audio from KDNS 94.1 FM.

THURSDAY, MARCH 5

6:00 PM

St. John’s/Tipton Boys vs. Goessel (KZDY 96.3 FM)

7:30 PM

Norton Boys vs. Beloit (KQNK 106.7 FM, KDNS 94.1 FM)

Washington Co. Boys vs. Centralia (KNDY 95.5 FM)

Marysville Boys vs. Hiawatha (KNDY 94.1 FM)

FRIDAY, MARCH 6

6:00 PM

St. John’s/Tipton Girls vs. Centralia (KZDY 96.3 FM)

Hanover Girls vs. Little River (KNDY 95.5 FM)

7:30 PM

Norton Girls vs. Beloit (KQNK 106.7 FM, KDNS 94.1 FM)

Frankfort Girls vs. Rural Vista (KNDY 95.5 FM)