Royals Make Schedule Change To Accommodate Kansas City Chiefs Opener

KANSAS CITY, MO. – The Kansas City Royals today announced a schedule change for the series against the Oakland Athletics in September to accommodate the Kansas City Chiefs potentially opening at home at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday, September 10.

The Oakland series, previously scheduled for September 7-10, will now conclude on September 9:

Monday, September 7 – 7:05 pm CT, (no change)

Tuesday, September 8 – Split Doubleheader 1:05 pm CT (this replaces the previously scheduled Thursday 12:35 p.m. game) 7:05 pm CT

Wednesday, September 9 – 12:35 pm CT (previously scheduled for 7:05 pm)

Thursday, September 10 – Off Day

Season Ticket Members will be able to exchange tickets as necessary beginning in late March.

