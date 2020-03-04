Azubuike Shines on Senior Night, KU tops TCU to Clinch Big 12 Title

Courtesy of Kansas Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. – A career-high 31 points from senior Udoka Azubuike in his final game at Allen Fieldhouse propelled the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks to a 75-66 win over the TCU Horned Frogs and at least a share of the 2020 Big 12 regular-season championship. Azubuike notched his 11th double-double of the season and was joined in double-figures by sophomore Devon Dotson, who added 18 points, as KU clinched at least a share of the program’s 62nd conference championship.

The win, which marked KU’s 15th-straight, improved the Jayhawks to 27-3 on the year and 16-1 in the Big 12. TCU dropped to 16-14 in its 2019-20 season and to 7-10 in league play.

UP NEXT

The Jayhawks will close out the 2019-20 regular season when they journey to Lubbock, Texas to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday, March 7. Tipoff from United Supermarkets Arena is slated for 1 p.m. (CT) on ESPN.

KU leads the all-time series with Texas Tech 36-6, which includes a 78-75 victory in Lawrence in this season’s first meeting. The Jayhawks are 14-5 against the Red Raiders in Lubbock.