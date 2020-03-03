Norton County Community Foundation Awards $3,100 in February Grant Cycle

Norton, Kansas, February 2020 — Norton County Community Foundation (NCCF) awarded $3,100.00 to Norton County nonprofit organizations and charitable projects in the February grant cycle. These funds were part of the Dane G. Hansen Community Grant Fund, which offers financial support to qualifying and deserving projects and programs in Northwest Kansas. Grants supported the following organizations and projects:

Norton Regional Health Foundation to purchase adjustable weights for the Stepping On program, which is an evidence-based fall prevention program for older adults.

Norton County Horse Council to fund improvements to the equine facility at Elmwood Park in Norton. Improvements including building holding/sorting pens and a stripping chute.

“We’re excited to award grants to two outstanding nonprofits in Norton County” said Tara Vance, NCCF Executive Director. “The Stepping On program will benefit Norton County seniors by helping them understand fall risks and ways to mitigate falls. The Norton County Horse Council does an excellent job supporting horsemanship culture in and around Norton County, and keeping the equine facility in good repair is critical to that success. These nonprofits and their respective programs help to raise the quality of life in Norton County, and we’re honored to support their work.”

The guidelines and application for the Hansen Community Grant can be found on NCCF’s website at nortonccf.org. Applications are due the first day of every month to be considered for that month’s funding. For more information, please contact Tara Vance at 785.874.5106, tara@nortonccf.org, or visit the NCCF office at the Heaton Building in Downtown Norton, located at 112 S. Kansas in Norton, Kansas.

About Norton County Community Foundation

The Norton County Community Foundation was established in 1994 for the purpose of supporting local charitable activities in Norton County through endowments made to the foundation. Dedicated to serving today for tomorrow, to make our community a better place in which to live. Connect with the Norton County Community Foundation at www.nortonccf.org.

