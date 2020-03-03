Norton City Council Agenda for March 4, 2020

A G E N D A

March 4, 2020 — 5:30 p.m.

Roll Call

Flag Salute

Approve February 19, 2020 City Council meeting minutes

Building/Demolition Permits:

Casey’s General Store – $10,000 – Demolition of commercial building at 101 E. Holme

Visitors :

= QUESTIONS FROM THE PUBLIC =

OLD BUSINESS: —

2nd Reading: Ordinance #1728, increasing Municipal Court Costs

2nd Reading: Ordinance #1730, adopting codification of the 2020 Code of the City of Norton

NEW BUSINESS:

Mayor Jones –

Karen Griffiths – Report on Planning Commission meeting

Gerry Cullumber – Update on Speed Sign grant

– Coffee with a Cop March 13th

James Moreau –

Gerald Jones – Clarification of procedural issue

Donna Foley – Parks Committee Meeting Report

– Schedule Parks Committee Meeting

Ron Briery –

Dean Liddle – County Commissioner Meeting Report

– Public Safety Committee Meeting Report

Dennis Gilhousen –

Robert Bowman –

Darla Ellis –

ANY OTHER BUSINESS to come before the Council

COURT REPORT – 2nd Meeting of each month

PAY BILLS: — Appropriating Ordinance #5

UPCOMING MEETINGS / WORK SESSIONS: