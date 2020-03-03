Norton City Council Agenda for March 4, 2020

A G E N D A
March 4, 2020 — 5:30 p.m.
Roll Call
Flag Salute
Approve February 19, 2020 City Council meeting minutes
Building/Demolition Permits:
Casey’s General Store – $10,000 – Demolition of commercial building at 101 E. Holme
Visitors:
= QUESTIONS FROM THE PUBLIC =
OLD BUSINESS: —
2nd Reading: Ordinance #1728, increasing Municipal Court Costs
2nd Reading: Ordinance #1730, adopting codification of the 2020 Code of the City of Norton
NEW BUSINESS:
Mayor Jones –
Karen Griffiths – Report on Planning Commission meeting
Gerry Cullumber – Update on Speed Sign grant
– Coffee with a Cop March 13th
James Moreau –
Gerald Jones – Clarification of procedural issue
Donna Foley – Parks Committee Meeting Report
– Schedule Parks Committee Meeting
Ron Briery –
Dean Liddle – County Commissioner Meeting Report
– Public Safety Committee Meeting Report
Dennis Gilhousen –
Robert Bowman –
Darla Ellis –
ANY OTHER BUSINESS to come before the Council
COURT REPORT – 2nd Meeting of each month
PAY BILLS: — Appropriating Ordinance #5
UPCOMING MEETINGS / WORK SESSIONS:
|
March 3
|
Public Safety Committee Meeting
|
3:30 p.m.
|
March 4
|
City Council Meeting
|
5:30 p.m.
|
March 18
|
City Council Meeting
|
5:30 p.m.