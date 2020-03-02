Sub-State Action Set For Area High School Basketball Teams

The high school basketball postseason continues this week with sub-state action across the state. In class 3A, the Marysville Bulldogs will be in the Hiawatha sub-state. The Bulldogs will host Kansas City Bishop Ward tonight at 6:00 p.m., that game will be live on Classic Country 94.1 KNDY. With a win, Marysville will advance to face the winner of Pleasant Ridge and Hiawatha on Thursday in Hiawatha. The Lady Bulldogs will travel to Sabetha on Tuesday, with a tip time of 7:00 p.m. That game will also be live on Classic Country 94.1 KNDY. With a win, the Lady Bulldogs will advance to face the winner of Kansas City Bishop Ward vs. Hiawatha on Friday in Hiawatha.

In Class 2A, the Valley Heights teams will compete in the Horton sub-state, with the Lady Mustangs entering the tournament as the top seed and will host McLouth at 7:00 p.m. this evening. With a win, the Lady Mustangs will advance to face the winner of Horton and Oskaloosa Thursday in Horton. The Mustang boys will begin play on Tuesday as the second seed, hosting Horton at 7:00 p.m. With a win the Mustangs will face the winner of Jefferson County North and Rossville on Friday. All Valley Heights games will air live on Today’s Country 95.5 KNDY throughout the sub-state tournament.

The Frankfort boys and girls will compete in the 1A Marysville sub-state. The Frankfort boys will face Valley Falls Thursday at 7:30 p.m. With a win, the Wildcats will face the winner of Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton vs. Goessel on Saturday for the Championship. The Frankfort Lady Wildcats take on Rural Vista on Friday at 7:30 p.m., and with a win will advance to face the winner of Centralia vs. Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. for the Championship.

In the 1A sub-state at Riley County, the Washington County Boys will face Centralia Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and with a win, will advance to face the winner of Little River vs. Clifton-Clyde for the Championship on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. On the girls’ side, the Hanover Lady Wildcats will face Little River on Friday at 6:00 p.m., and with a win face the winner of Clifton-Clyde vs. Burlingame for the sub-state championship on Saturday at 6:00 p.m.

3A SUB-STATE

Hiawatha HS – Kim Lillie, Manager [Boys] [Girls] Atchison-Maur Hill-Mount Academy, Easton-Pleasant Ridge HS, Effingham-Atchison Co Community HS, Hiawatha HS, Kansas City-Bishop Ward HS, Marysville HS, Sabetha HS, Seneca-Nemaha Central HS

2A SUB-STATE

Horton HS – Larry Mills, Manager [Boys] [Girls] Blue Rapids-Valley Heights HS, Horton HS, Jackson Heights, McLouth HS, Oskaloosa HS, Rossville HS, Wathena-Riverside HS, Winchester-Jefferson County North HS

1A SUB-STATE

Marysville HS – Doug Minneman, Manager [Brackets]