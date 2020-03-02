Marysville Resident Victim In Fatality Accident South of Marysville

A fatality accident last Thursday evening at 6:40 p.m. south of Marysville claimed the life of 58-year-old Mark O. Wassenberg of Marysville.

He lost control and went off U.S. Highway 77 south of Linden Road, overcorrected and went off the road and struck a tree. The driver was the lone occupant and was ejected through the passenger side of the windshield. Wassenberg was transported to Community Memorial Healthcare in Marysville, where he died from injuries sustained.

Funeral services are Friday at St, Gregory Catholic Church in Marysville.