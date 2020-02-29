Jayhawks Outlast Wildcats in Manhattan, 62-58

Courtesy of Kansas Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Behind 25 points from sophomore guard Devon Dotson the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks held off an upset bid from Kansas State, 62-58, Saturday afternoon in the 293rd Dillons Sunflower Showdown. Kansas trailed by as much as four points in the second half, but held the Wildcats to just two field goals over the final eight minutes to hold on for the win.

The victory, which marked the 2,300th in the program’s history, moved the Jayhawks to 26-3 and 15-1 in Big 12 play. Kansas State fell to 9-20 on the year and 2-14 in the league.

MOMENT OF THE GAME

Holding just a two-point advantage with under five minutes to play, two Jayhawk underclassmen made plays on back-to-back KU possessions to help their team finally put some distance between itself and its in-state rival. After freshman Christian Braun connected on his second 3-pointer of the day, Dotson got the rim and laid in an and-one bucket and connecting on the free throw to give the Jayhawks a 56-48 lead with just over four minutes to play in regulation. The Jayhawks salted away the win from there to seal their ninth-straight road victory.

STAT OF THE GAME

25 – For the ninth time this season and the 11th of his career, Dotson eclipsed the 20-point mark, finishing his day with 25 points on 8-of-11 shooting and a perfect 8-for-8 mark from the free throw line. The sophomore guard was the only Jayhawk to score in double-figures on the day and tallied 10 points during a nine-minute stretch in the second half that helped KU turn a four-point deficit into an eight-point advantage as the game entered its late stages.

UP NEXT

The Jayhawks will host the TCU Horned Frogs for Senior Night on Wednesday, March 4. Tipoff from Lawrence is slated for 7 p.m., on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. The Jayhawks have won an incredible 36-consecutive regular-season home finales, a streak that dates back to 1983-84.

KU leads the all-time series with TCU 19-2, which includes a 60-46 victory in Fort Worth in this season’s first meeting. The Jayhawks are 8-0 against TCU in Lawrence and 7-0 in Allen Fieldhouse.