Area High School Teams Compete In Post-Season Competition

1A Regional Basketball continues with semifinals Thursday and Friday.

At Frankfort Thursday Washington County and Hanover girls tip at 6, and Frankfort girls host Blue Valley at 7:30. On Friday Hanover and Washington County boys tip at 6, and Frankfort boys host Axtell at 7:30. Thursday and Friday semifinals, as well as Saturday championships broadcast live on KNDY-FM 95.5.

Linn boys face St. Johns Tipton at Lincoln Thursday at 7:30, and Linn girls see Clifton-Clyde Friday at 6. Centralia boys meet Burlingame Thursday at 6 at Valley Falls, and Centralia girls play Doniphan West Friday at 7:30.

Nebraska sub district games continue

Diller-Odell boys meet Falls City Sacred Heart Thursday at 7 at Pawnee City, and Southern boys face Elmwood Murdock Thursday at 7 at Johnson Brock.

Diller-Odell girls play Maywood/Hayes Center Friday at 6:30 at Hastings Adams Central.

2A Sub State pairings are released for next week’s action

Valley Heights girls are number one seed, and host McLouth Monday at 7. Valley Heights boys are second seed, and host Horton Tuesday at 7, both games live on KNDY-FM 95.5.

3A Sub State pairings are released for next week’s action

Marysville boys are top seed, and host Kansas City Bishop Ward Monday at 6, Marysville girls drew seventh seed, and tip off Tuesday at Sabetha at 7, both games live on KNDY-AM 1570/FM 94.1.

Marysville wrestlers advance to state. Elise Rose wrestles Thursday in the inaugural girl’s division at Salina. Eight MHS boys compete Friday and Saturday at Salina, including Jonny Crome, Noah Ackerman, Garron Champoux, Isaac Novotny and Jack Lott, Joey Bockin, Storm Slupianek, and Keegan Caudillo.