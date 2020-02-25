KDA Seeks Participants for Beef Genetics Trade Mission to Mexico

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Together with the U.S. Livestock Genetics Export, Inc. (USLGE) and the New Mexico Department of Agriculture, the Kansas Department of Agriculture has an upcoming opportunity for Kansas’ seedstock cattle producers to increase international marketing opportunities for their beef genetics in Mexico. The Kansas Department of Agriculture is seeking individuals to participate in the trade mission which will take place April 23-27, 2020, in Aguascalientes, Mexico. The mission will include ranch visits as well as networking with producers and exhibitors at the National Angus Show.

Kansas agriculture exports totaled $3.8 billion in 2018. Mexico is Kansas’ number one trade partner, accounting for approximately 33% of our agricultural exports. KDA’s mission is to provide an environment that enhances and encourages economic growth of the agriculture industry domestically and internationally. The Kansas Ag Growth Project identified beef as a key component for state growth.

For more information on the trade mission to Mexico, including instructions on how to apply and application requirements, visit: agriculture.ks.gov/international. Deadline for submitting applications for consideration is Friday, March 20, 2020. Airfare, in-country transportation, translation services, and some meals will be provided.

KDA is offering additional market development opportunities for Kansas farmers, ranchers and agribusinesses. State Trade Expansion Program (STEP) grant trade missions are planned for VICTAM Asia/Petfood Forum Asia, Bangkok, Thailand, March 24-26, 2020; and NAMPO Harvest Day, Bothaville, South Africa, May 12-15, 2020. Additional beef genetic trade missions are tentatively scheduled for the coming year including two outbound missions to Argentina in late July, and Costa Rica in late August.

For more information contact Suzanne Ryan-Numrich, KDA international trade director, at Suzanne.Numrich@ks.gov or 785-564-6704.