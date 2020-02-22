Kansas Takes Top Ranked Baylor 64-61

Courtesy of Kansas Athletics

WACO, Texas – Behind senior center Udoka Azubuike’s 23 points and career-high 19 rebounds, the No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks topped No. 1 Baylor, 64-61, Saturday afternoon inside the Ferrell Center. The win snapped the Bears’ 23-game winning streak and pulled the two teams into a tie atop the Big 12 standings with four games remaining in league play.

The victory, KU’s 12th-straight, moved the Jayhawks to 24-3 and 13-1 in Big 12. Baylor fell to 24-1 in 2019-20 and to 13-1 in the league.

MOMENT OF THE GAME

After Baylor cut the KU lead to just three points, 56-53, with four minutes to play in regulation, two Jayhawk veterans stepped up and made plays that put just enough distance between themselves and the Bears. Marcus Garrett connected on two free throws before Udoka Azubuike netted a putback one minute later for his 11th and final field goal of the day to put his team up by seven points with just over two minutes remaining. From there, KU used more clutch free throw shooting, getting a pair each from Devon Dotson and Isaiah Moss in the final 34 seconds to stave off a late Baylor charge and seal the program’s first road win over an AP No. 1 team in over 60 years.

UP NEXT

Kansas will try for its 17th-straight win on ESPN Big Monday when the Oklahoma State Cowboys come to Lawrence on Feb. 24. Tipoff from Allen Fieldhouse is slated for 8 p.m. (CT) on ESPN.

Kansas is 117-59 all-time against OSU, which includes a 65-50 win in this season’s first meeting on Jan. 27 in Stillwater. The Jayhawks are 63-12 versus Oklahoma State in games in Lawrence and hold a 48-10 mark in contests inside Allen Fieldhouse. Kansas has won 21 of the last 23 games against OSU in Lawrence.