Big First Half Lifts Texas Over K-State

By
Derek Nester
-

Courtesy of K-State Athletics

A big first half lifted Texas to a 70-59 men’s basketball win on Saturday afternoon. The Longhorns improved to 16-11 overall and 6-8 in league play. The loss dropped the Cats to 9-18 (2-12 Big 12). 

The visitors took a 42-23 advantage to the halftime break. The Longhorns went 15-of-24 from the field in the first half, including five makes from long range. Courtney Ramer scored 21 of his game-high 26 points in the opening 20 minutes for Texas.

 K-State was led by Xavier Sneed’s 15 points. Makol Mawien added a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds. The Cats held a 41-28 rebounding advantage. 

 Texas finished with 19 points off K-State turnovers, and the Cats missed 13 foul shots on the day. 

 Andrew Jones and Matt Coleman III also reached double figures for Texas with 12 points each.

