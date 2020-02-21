Norton Co Board of Commissioners Minutes February 10, 2020

Norton Co Board of Commissioners

February 10, 2020

Convene

Chainnan Thomas Brannan called the meeting of the Norton Co Board of Commissioners to order at 9:00 AM on February I 0, 2020 at the Commission Room. Attendance: Thomas Brannan, Present: Charles Posson, Present: Richard Thompson, Present.

County Health

Leslie Pfannenstiel, Norton County Health department delivered her monthly report to the commission. Leslie informed the commission that the new signage has been installed and looks very good.

Leslie reported the KSU Extension office has asked her to teach a diabetes class. The class will last 4 weeks with the first class being held last week. The class covers several topics including management of individual health, eating and cooking properly.

The next county health blood draw will be on March 17th. This is the opportunity for county residents to have health monitored through the draw at a discounted rate.

Leslie spoke about the staffing and the need for arranging the schedules. Leslie stated they are doing what they can and staff has really stepped up to help where needed.

Mid-Month Checks

Several mid month checks were presented to the commission for signature and approval. Upon review the checks were signed and approved as submitted.

Tax Abatement

Tax abatement Statement #20200000015 was presented to the commission for signature and approval. The statement was issued for property that was damaged and no longer liveable. Upon inspection the value of the property was decreased. The abatement was signed and approved in the amount of $648.22.

January 31, 2020 minutes

A motion was made by Commissioner Posson to approve the January 31st, 2020 commission minutes with a second from Commissioner Thompson. Motion passed 3-0.

Adjournment

There being no further business before the Board the meeting was adjourned until 2/17/2020. The commission minutes are not considered to be official until signed and approved by the commission and will remain a working document until approved.