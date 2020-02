KCA Accepting Scholarship Applications through March

As a “for producers, by producers” non-profit organization, KCA offers education scholarship programs designed to give back to the communities that support KCA and the independent cattle producer. Funding of these programs is made possible by contributions from KCA partnering organizations, membership donations, and county meeting support.

Purpose

The Kansas Cattlemen’s Association and the Go Bob Pipe & Steel Scholarship are designed to ease the financial burden of qualified scholars seeking higher education, including: four-year college/university, junior college, vocational/trade, or technical training for the school year beginning this Fall.

Qualifications:

The following must be met or completed to be considered: