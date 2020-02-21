KCA Accepting Scholarship Applications through March As a “for producers, by producers” non-profit organization, KCA offers education scholarship programs designed to give back to the communities that support KCA and the independent cattle producer. Funding of these programs is made possible by contributions from KCA partnering organizations, membership donations, and county meeting support. Purpose

The Kansas Cattlemen’s Association and the Go Bob Pipe & Steel Scholarship are designed to ease the financial burden of qualified scholars seeking higher education, including: four-year college/university, junior college, vocational/trade, or technical training for the school year beginning this Fall. Qualifications:

The following must be met or completed to be considered:

1. Applicant must be a high school or college student with a GPA of 2.5 or higher. Applicant must plan to attend a junior college, 4+ year college/university, vocational/trade school or enrolled in technical training for the fall of 2019. 2. Applicant must write a short essay on one of the available three topics. The essay must be 250 – 500 words.

3. Applicant must completely fill out the application, including signatures from respective schools, and return it to the KCA office by March 31, 2020. 4. The applicant must include the applicant’s most-recent school transcript. 5. Finally, the applicant must provide an updated one-page resume that outlines education achievements, related work experience, and extra-curricular activities. Applications are available at www.kansascattlemen.com/scholarships or by contacting KCA at 785-238-1483. Completed applications are to be returned by March 31, 2020.