Post-Season Basketball Brackets Set For Area High School Basketball Teams

1A regional basketball pairings were released Wednesday. In the Frankfort boys 1A regional, Washington County is top seed and draws a first-round bye, with second seed Blue Valley hosting St. Xavier Monday, third seed Frankfort entertains Wakefield, and the four/five seeds Hanover and Axtell tip off at 7, with coverage live on KNDY-FM 95.5.

Girls play begins Tuesday, with top seed Hanover and second seed Frankfort receiving byes. Axtell tips off at third seed Wakefield Tuesday, and fourth seed Washington County will host Blue Valley, live on KNDY-FM 95.5. First round winners advance to boys’ semifinals Thursday, and girls Friday at Frankfort, with the finals Saturday, all broadcast live on KNDY. Top two teams from each regional advance to the following weeks sub-states.

Centralia teams are in the Valley Falls regional, and the boys are second seed hosting Onaga Monday, the girls are third seed hosting Valley Falls Tuesday. Linn teams are in the Lincoln regional, with the fifth seed boys at Lincoln Monday evening, and the sixth seed girls travel to Southern Cloud Tuesday. Pairings are posted on the KSHSAA website, with a link on our KNDY website as well.

Brackets for sub-state for all other classes 2A through 6A, including Valley Heights and Marysville will be released next Wednesday, for play the following week.

Thursday night wraps up regular season play for a handful of area teams, with Valley Heights at Blue Valley, Frankfort hosting Linn, Axtell home to Centralia, and Hanover tipping off in a makeup game at Troy. Friday night Marysville entertains Chapman, with the games live on KNDY-AM 1570/FM 94.1. The Bulldogs host Concordia in makeup games Monday, and will be home to Wamego Tuesday, also live on KNDY-AM.

Diller-Ddell girls advance to the sub district finals at Fillmore Central in Geneva and tip off Thursday with Meridian at 7. Southern girls advance to the sub district finals at Diller-Odell and will face freeman Thursday at 7.

Diller-Odell boys open first round play in class D2-1 Tuesday, versus Lewiston at Pawnee City at 7:30. Southern boys open first round play in class D1-1 Tuesday versus Weeping Water, at Johnson Brock with tip off at 7:45.

CLASS 1A REGIONALS (Monday, February 24- February 29)

Axtell HS, Frankfort HS, Hanover HS, *Junction City-St. Xavier HS, Randolph-Blue Valley HS, Wakefield HS, Washington County HS

Goessel HS, Little River HS, Lost Springs-Centre HS, McPherson-Elyria Christian HS, Rural Vista (Hope/White City), Solomon HS

Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton, Clyde-Clifton Clyde HS, Lincoln HS, Linn HS, Scandia-Pike Valley HS, Southern Cloud (Miltonvale/Glasco), Tescott HS

Valley Falls HS

Burlingame HS, Centralia HS, Highland-Doniphan West HS, Onaga HS, Troy HS, Valley Falls HS, Wetmore HS