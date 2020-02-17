Royals Agree To Terms With Nine Players on Contracts For 2020

KANSAS CITY, MO (February 17, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals announced today that the club has agreed to terms on 2020 Major League contracts with pitchers Scott Blewett, Carlos Hernandez, Tim Hill, Jakob Junis, Glenn Sparkman and Kyle Zimmer; infielder Adalberto Mondesi, infielder/outfielder Hunter Dozier and outfielder Bubba Starling. Consistent with club policy, terms of the contracts were not disclosed.

Of the players signed today, seven of them – Dozier, Hill, Junis, Mondesi, Sparkman, Starling and Zimmer – have Major League service time.

The Royals have eight players who remain unsigned for the 2020 season.

