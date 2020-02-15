Garrett Propels Jayhawks Past Sooners, 87-70

Courtesy of Kansas Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. – A career-high 24 points from junior Marcus Garrett was the highlight as No. 3 Kansas topped the Oklahoma Sooners, 87-70, Saturday afternoon inside Allen Fieldhouse. Garrett was joined in double figures by sophomore Devon Dotson (19 points) and Udoka Azubuike, who turned in his 11th double-double of the season, as the Jayhawks claimed their 10th-straight victory.

The win improved Kansas to 22-3 on the year and 11-1 in Big 12 play. Oklahoma fell to 16-9 in its 2019-20 campaign and to 6-6 in the league.

MOMENT OF THE GAME

With the Jayhawks trailing 27-26 and under five minutes to play in the first half, junior Marcus Garrett collected steals on consecutive Sooner possessions to ignite the Allen Fieldhouse crowd as well as the Kansas offense. Garrett’s two steals led to four-straight KU points and kicked off a 15-5 run over the final 4:40 of the half to turn the one-point deficit into a nine-point lead, 41-32, as the teams headed to the intermission. KU’s scoring run overflowed into the second stanza, as the Jayhawks came out of the break on a 16-5 run over the first five minutes of the half. In all, Kansas outscored the visitors 31-10 over the middle 10 minutes of the contest, with Garrett’s plays on the defensive end sparking the impressive stretch.

UP NEXT

Kansas will try for its 16th-straight win on ESPN Big Monday when the Iowa State Cyclones come to Lawrence on Feb. 17. Tipoff from Allen Fieldhouse is slated for 8 p.m. (CT) on ESPN. KU great Marcus Morris will have his No. 22 jersey retired during a ceremony at halftime.

Kansas is 183-66 all-time against ISU, which includes a 79- 53 win in this season’s first meeting on Jan. 8 in Ames. The Jayhawks are 94-16 versus Iowa State in games in Lawrence and hold a 53-10 mark in contests inside Allen Fieldhouse. Kansas has won 13 of the last 14 games against ISU in Lawrence.