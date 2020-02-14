KD 94 & Z-96.3 Wants To Take You To Kauffman Stadium!

Hitch a ride with KD Country 94 & Z-96.3 The Lake as we are going to cheer on the boys in Blue, the Kansas City Royals this Spring. Join us on our Royals Bus Trip, Sunday

afternoon, May 3rd as the Royals host the Detroit Tigers.

We will leave the Beloit area at 8 a.m. and return around 9:30 p.m. We provide the transportation, the fuel, a ticket to the game, snacks and drinks, and a chance to win prizes on the bus ride to the game. Call us at 785-545-3220 to book your seat now as seating is limited!!! Hurry these seats will go fast! It’s going to be a Royal Blue Spring with KD Country 94 and the Kansas City Royals!!!

Register to win 2 seats on our Royals Bus Trip at these fantastic Royal businesses across North Central kansas!

In Glen Elder – Cunningham Telephone & Cable

In Downs – Miller Hardware, LLC

In Osborne – Subway

In Mankato – Mankato Express

In Mankato – Mankato Professional Pharmacy

In Jewell – Bohnert Welding

In Beloit – Ray’s Apple Market

In Beloit – Gray Drug & Fountain

In Beloit – Dairy Queen

In Beloit – Cunningham Telephone & Cable

Not feeling lucky? Then Call us at 785-545-3220 to book your spot now as seating is limited!!! Hurry, these seats will go fast! It’s going to be a Royal Blue Spring with KD Country 94 and the Kansas City Royals!!!