KD 94 & Z-96.3 Wants To Take You To Kauffman Stadium!

Hitch a ride with KD Country 94 & Z-96.3 The Lake as we are going to cheer on the boys in Blue, the Kansas City Royals this Spring. Join us on our Royals Bus Trip, Sunday
afternoon, May 3rd as the Royals host the Detroit Tigers.
We will leave the Beloit area at 8 a.m. and return around 9:30 p.m. We provide the transportation, the fuel, a ticket to the game, snacks and drinks, and a chance to win prizes on the bus ride to the game. Call us at 785-545-3220 to book your seat now as seating is limited!!! Hurry these seats will go fast! It’s going to be a Royal Blue Spring with KD Country 94 and the Kansas City Royals!!!
Register to win 2 seats on our Royals Bus Trip at these fantastic Royal businesses across North Central kansas!
- In Glen Elder – Cunningham Telephone & Cable
- In Downs – Miller Hardware, LLC
- In Osborne – Subway
- In Mankato – Mankato Express
- In Mankato – Mankato Professional Pharmacy
- In Jewell – Bohnert Welding
- In Beloit – Ray’s Apple Market
- In Beloit – Gray Drug & Fountain
- In Beloit – Dairy Queen
- In Beloit – Cunningham Telephone & Cable
Not feeling lucky? Then Call us at 785-545-3220 to book your spot now as seating is limited!!! Hurry, these seats will go fast! It’s going to be a Royal Blue Spring with KD Country 94 and the Kansas City Royals!!!