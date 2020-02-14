Area Communities Awarded Community Development Block Grants

The Kansas Department of Commerce has announced that several area communities were approved for Community Development Block Grants.

Marysville will receive $600,000 toward construction of a new consolidated fire station, proposed on north 20th Street, on city owned property adjacent to, and just east of Feldhausen Field. The $1.6 million-dollar project would include a nearly $1 million contribution from the city.

Hanover is to receive $600,000 for water distribution improvements throughout the community and will utilize $3.73 million dollars in matching funds through USDA rural development.

Centralia was awarded $535,000 in grant funds for electrical distribution system upgrades throughout the city and will match funding locally.

Additionally, among the $17 million in grant funds, awards were announced for Riley for sanitary sewer improvements, Belleville for a new fire truck, and Concordia for sewer, and storm sewer improvements.

A total of 39 Kansas communities were among recipients.