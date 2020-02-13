Washington Co. USD 108 Adds Two New Extracurricular Activities

USD 108 Washington County School Board at their last meeting approved adding a clay target shooting team to extracurricular activities open to high school juniors and seniors.

Seven students indicated interest. Jay Kearn will coach the team, and Erin Toole will handle administration, with practice beginning March 29th, and competition April 19th. Although this is not sanctioned through KSHSAA, more than 80 schools will be represented at a state contest in June in Sedgewick.

Washington County has also implemented a bowling team this year. Coach John Metz was a recent guest on KNDY and commented that he was pleased with the interest.