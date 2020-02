An injury accident was reported in Marshall County last Wednesday morning, February 5th at 8 a.m.

Greg Marples, age 61, of Marysville lost control on U.S. Highway 77 north of Marysville near Indian Road, and crossed into the opposite ditch, then returned and rolled three times. The driver was the lone occupant and was trapped in the vehicle until responders arrived.

Marples was transported to a Lincoln hospital with disabling injuries.