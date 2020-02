Nemaha, Pottawatamie, and Jackson county conservation districts are presenting the Heart of the Farm, a Women in Agriculture meeting in Corning on Saturday, February 22nd.

The day-long program features a number of guest speakers on animal health, estate planning, stress management, and disaster planning among others. Details online at kswomeninag.com, with pre-registration due Friday.

Contact the Nemaha County Conservation District at 785-336-2186.