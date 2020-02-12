Jayhawks Storm Back to Stun West Virginia, 58-49

Courtesy of Kansas Athletics

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Jayhawk defense limited the Mountaineers to just one field goal over the final nine minutes of regulation as No. 3 Kansas closed the game on an 18-3 run to complete a 58-49 come-from-behind victory over No. 14 West Virginia Wednesday night inside WVU Arena. Sophomore Devon Dotson led all scorers with 15 points as the Jayhawks claimed their ninth-straight win.

The Jayhawks moved to 21-3 on the year and 10-1 in Big 12 play. West Virginia fell to 18-6 in its 2019-20 campaign and 6-5 in league play.

UP NEXT

Kansas will return to Lawrence to play host to the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday, Feb. 15. Tipoff from Allen Fieldhouse is slated for 11 a.m. (CT) on ESPN. Kansas is 149-68 all-time against OU, which includes a 66- 52 win in this season’s first meeting on Jan. 14 in Norman. The Jayhawks are 76-16 versus Oklahoma in games in Lawrence, which includes a 49-7 mark in contests inside Allen Fieldhouse. Kansas has won 18-straight against OU in Lawrence, a streak which began in 1994.