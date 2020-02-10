Young Farmers and Ranchers Attend Statewide Leadership Conference

MANHATTAN – Farmers and ranchers from across Kansas gathered in Manhattan Feb. 7-9 for the annual Young Farmers and Ranchers (YF&R) leaders conference. More than 575 attended the three-day Kansas Farm Bureau conference designed to maximize efficiency on family farming operations.

The conference provided young ag producers between the ages of 18-35 with agricultural education, motivational speakers and opportunities to connect with industry resources and network with peers.

Attendees heard from Jay Hill, a farmer and agriculture advocate from West Texas and Southern New Mexico; Jim Morris, a major league baseball player whose story was portrayed in the movie, The Rookie; Dr. Roger Marshall, Kansas’s 1st congressional district’s representative; and Rich Felts, Kansas Farm Bureau president.

State committee members from each of the 10 Kansas Farm Bureau districts planned and hosted the conference. The conference included workshops, speakers, tours and competitions. The YF&R state committee played an integral part in making this year’s conference a success.

Winners of the conference competitions included:

Collegiate Discussion Meet – Max Harmon, Kansas State University

YF&R Discussion Meet – Scott Thellman, Douglas County

Ag Quiz Bowl – Colt Sutterby, Eli Ohlde, Isaac Brunkow and Andy Mink, Kansas State University

Excellence in Agriculture – Jackie Mundt, Pratt County

YF&R of the Year – John Buttenhoff, Lincoln County

Young farmers and ranchers from 82 counties participated in this year’s event.