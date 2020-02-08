KU Defense Locks Down TCU, Self Claims Win No. 700

Courtesy of Kansas Athletics

FORT WORTH, Texas – Double-double outings from senior Udoka Azubuike and sophomore Devon Dotson were enough to push the No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks to a 60-46 win over the TCU Horned Frogs Saturday inside Schollmaier Arena. Azubuike led KU with 20 points and the KU defense limited TCU to a season-low 46 points as Jayhawk head coach Bill Self claimed the 700th victory of his collegiate coaching career.

The win moved Kansas to 20-3 on the year and 9-1 in Big 12 play, while TCU fell to 13-10 in its season and 4-6 in the league

MOMENT OF THE GAME

After TCU cut the KU lead to just four points, 44-40, with seven minutes to play, the Jayhawk defense came alive. KU forced four-straight TCU turnovers, starting with a Marcus Garrett steal that led to a Devon Dotson and-one basket that kicked off a 12-0 KU run to put the Horned Frogs away for good. From the seven-minute mark to the final buzzer, the KU defense allowed just two TCU field goals, helping the Jayhawks close the game on a 16-6 run.

STAT OF THE GAME

46 – The Jayhawks held TCU to just 46 points on the day, a season-low for the Horned Frogs and the fewest by a KU opponent since 2015. The number also marked the fewest points conceded by a KU team in a Big 12 road game since 2013, when KU held Texas Tech to 46 points in a 61-46 win in Lubbock. The Jayhawks have now held 13 of their 23 opponents this season to fewer than 60 points. Saturday’s game marked the first second time in 2019-20 that the KU defense has held a Big 12 opponent to 50 or fewer points (Oklahoma, 1/27/20).

UP NEXT

The Jayhawks will journey to West Virginia to take on the No. 13/11 Mountaineers at WVU Coliseum on Wednesday, Feb. 12. Tipoff is slated for 6 p.m. (CT) on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Kansas is 13-5 all-time against WVU, which includes a 60- 53 win in this season’s first meeting on Jan. 4 in Lawrence. The Jayhawks are 2-5 versus West Virginia in meetings in Morgantown, but have just one win at WVU Coliseum since 2013.