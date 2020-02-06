Shai Gilgeous-Alexander To Represent Thunder In 2020 Taco Bell Skills Challenge

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 6, 2020 – Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was selected to replace Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose in the 2020 Taco Bell® Skills Challenge, it was announced today by the NBA.

In 51 games (all starts) this season, Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging a team-leading 19.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.22 steals in 35.6 minutes, shooting 46.0 percent from the field and 81.8 percent from the free throw line.

The 17th Taco Bell® Skills Challenge is part of State Farm® All-Star Saturday Night, which also features the MTN DEW® 3-Point Contest and AT&T Slam Dunk. All-Star Saturday Night will air live on TNT and ESPN Radio at 7 p.m. CT.

The 2020 Taco Bell® Skills Challenge is a three-round, obstacle-course competition that tests the players’ dribbling, passing, agility and 3-point shooting. Featuring a mix of guards and frontcourt players, the event showcases a head-to-head, bracket-style tournament format. First-round matchups will be determined on the night of the event.

Gilgeous-Alexander will also take the court for the 2020 NBA Rising Stars on Friday, Feb. 14 at 8 p.m. CT.