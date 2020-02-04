Strong Second Half Lifts Kansas Past Texas, 69-58

Courtesy of Kansas Athletics – Read More

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Trailing by two points at the intermission, the Jayhawks outscored Texas 38-25 in the final 20 minutes as No. 3 Kansas secured a 69-58 win over the Longhorns Monday night inside Allen Fieldhouse. Senior Udoka Azubuike came off the bench to post a team-high 17 points and his ninth double-double of the season as the Jayhawks claimed their seventh-straight win.

The win moved Kansas to 19-3 on the year and 8-1 in the Big 12. Texas fell to 14-8 in its 2019-20 campaign and 4-5 in league play.

MOMENT OF THE GAME

Holding a two-point advantage with 11 minutes remaining in regulation, Azubuike scored six points during a two-minute, 8-0 KU run to finally put some space between the Jayhawks and the visitors from Austin. That run extended to a 19-4 spirt as the Jayhawks held the Longhorns to just two field goals during an eight-minute span of the second half. KU’s run was capped with another Azubuike lay-up at the 3:09 mark, giving him his 16th and 17th points of the night as the Jayhawk lead swelled to 63-46.

STAT OF THE GAME

407 – With his 8-of-10 performance from the field, Azubuike collected the 400th field goal of his collegiate career, a number which qualifies him for the NCAA’s all-time field goal percentage list. His career mark of 407-of-543 (75.0%) ranks him as the leader in NCAA DI history for field goal percentage. The mark is just ahead of Tacko Fall (2016-19), who turned in a career percentage of 74% (497-of-672) during his time at Central Florida.

UP NEXT

Kansas opens a two-game Big 12 road swing at TCU on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 11 a.m. (Central). The contest will be televised on ESPN2. Kansas is 18-2 all-time against TCU and has won the last four meetings. The Jayhawks are 7-1 versus TCU in meetings in Fort Worth, Texas, including a 5-1 record in Schollmaier Arena. Beginning in 2014, KU has won the last six meetings against TCU in Fort Worth including last year’s 82-77 overtime victory.