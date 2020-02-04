KDA to Host Regional Agribusiness Development Workshops in March

MANHATTAN, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Agriculture will host four Regional Agribusiness Development Workshops in March 2020 to provide Kansas rural communities with resources and current business development and organizational contacts to assist with recruiting, retaining, and growing ag businesses in their communities.

Workshops will be held in the following locations:

Wednesday, March 4 — Colby Community College Student Union, Colby

Wednesday, March 11 — Municipal Building, Parsons

Wednesday, March 18 — Stockgrowers State Bank, Ashland

Wednesday, March 25 — Kansas Department of Agriculture building, Manhattan

“Economic development in Kansas is tied to agriculture, which makes up $47 billion of the state’s economy,” said Kansas Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam. “These workshops will help communities consider the unique needs associated with agricultural opportunities in Kansas which will create an environment that facilitates growth.” Beam added that expanding resources and education will make Kansas’ rural communities better prepared to serve as economic engines for rural Kansas.

Featured speakers at the events will represent the Kansas Department of Agriculture, Kansas Department of Commerce, and local economic development organizations. The workshops will run from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and will include a meal. There is no charge to attend, but registration is required to ensure sufficient food and materials. Find out more information and register at agriculture.ks.gov/BusinessDevelopment.

The KDA Division of Agriculture Marketing received a U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Business Development Grant to help fund these statewide workshops. Established in the 2014 Farm Bill, USDA’s Rural Business Development Grant is a program intended to help with technical assistance, training and other activities to allow small businesses in rural areas to expand.

KDA is committed to providing an environment that enhances and encourages economic growth of the agriculture industry and the Kansas economy. These workshops will provide support and assistance to help make Kansas rural communities more successful.

For additional information about KDA’s agribusiness development workshops, contact Russell Plaschka at 785-564-7466 or at Russell.Plaschka@ks.gov.