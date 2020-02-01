Jayhawks Hold Off Red Raiders, 78-75

Courtesy of Kansas Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Sophomore Devon Dotson and junior Marcus Garrett netting 10 of their team’s final 12 points over the final seven minutes of regulation to help the No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks outlast Texas Tech, 78-75, Saturday afternoon in Allen Fieldhouse. Dotson led the Jayhawks with 21 points, while Garrett added 15, eight of which came in the second half, as KU claimed its sixth-straight win.

The victory improved their record to 18-3 on the year with a 7-1 mark in Big 12 play. Texas Tech fell to 13-8 on the year and 4-4 in the league.

MOMENT OF THE GAME

After Texas Tech’s Kyler Edwards cut the KU lead to just two points, 57-55, with 8:49 to play in regulation, Devon Dotson cut through the lane and laid in two of his 21 points. The drive ignited a key stretch for the Jayhawks, who went on a sprint on both ends of the floor. Kansas collected two blocks and a steal on Texas Tech’s next three offensive possessions while the Jayhawks took advantage on the other end. KU went on a 9-0 run, capped by a Christian Braun 3-pointer to get its lead back to double figures, 66-55, just two minutes after is advantage was two points. The 11-point cushion with 6:49 remaining was enough for the Jayhawks to outlast the visitors from Lubbock.

STAT OF THE GAME

51.7 – The Kansas shooters turned in a 51.7% clip from the field Saturday afternoon. It was an impressive feat against the stingy Texas Tech defense which entered the day ranked among the nation’s top-75 in defensive field goal percentage and had allowed only one of its previous 20 opponents to shoot better than 50 percent. The clip also marked KU’s best shooting performance at home in Big 12 play this season, and the ninth time in 2019-20 the Jayhawks have shot 50 percent or better this season.

UP NEXT

The Jayhawks will host their first Big Monday contest in Lawrence this season when the Texas Longhorns come to Allen Fieldhouse on Monday, Feb. 3. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. (CT) on ESPN. Kansas is 34-9 all-time against Texas and 17-1 in games played in Lawrence. KU topped the Longhorns, 66-57, in Austin on Jan. 18. The Jayhawks are 51-12 on Big Monday under Bill Self, which includes a 29-0 mark in Allen Fieldhouse.