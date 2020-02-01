12/11 West Virginia Scraps By K-State, 66-57

Courtesy of K-State Athletics

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – No. 12/11 West Virginia finally broke free from a scrappy Kansas State team with a 19-6 run early in the second half, as the Mountaineers extended their home court winning streak to 11 games with a 66-57 win on Saturday afternoon before a sold-out crowd of 14,000 fans at the WVU Coliseum.

K-State (9-12, 2-6 Big 12) had a number of opportunities in the opening moments of the second half down just 1 but freshman DaJuan Gordon and junior Mike McGuirl combined to miss 4 consecutive free throws before West Virginia (17-4, 5-3 Big 12) started the pivotal run with a 3-pointer by senior Chase Harler.

Junior David Sloan led the Wildcats with 13 points on 5-of-11 field goals.

The loss snapped a 3-game winning streak by the Wildcats in the series.