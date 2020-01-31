Norton Co Board of Commissioners

January 27, 2020

Convene

Chairman Thomas Brannan called the meeting of the Norton Co Board of Commissioners to order at 9:00 AM on January 27, 2020 at the Commission Room. Attendance: Thomas Brannan, Present: Charles Posson, Present: Richard Thompson, Present.

January 20, 2020 minutes

A motion was made by Commissioner Posson to approve the minutes from the January 20th, 2020 commission meeting. A second was given by Commissioner Thompson Motion passed 3-0.

Road Department

Floyd Richard, Norton County Road department was in to report department operations. Floyd spoke with the commission about concerns with road rock being applied to county roads without prior authorization. The commission has contacted the County Counselor as well as the Sheriff department.

Floyd said that the county continues to haul gravel and do resurfacing of roads. There are several areas that county has on the schedule to complete.

Tax Abatement Statements

Four tax abatement statements were presented to the commission for approval. Statement #2020000007 was presented for a vehicle that was tagged in Phillips County however failed to report in Norton County. Tax abatement #2020000008 and #2020000009 were presented for a home that is scheduled to be placed in the City land bank. Statue requires the tax to be waived. Statement #20200000 IO was presented for a value change. The total of changes and abatements were $548.20. The abatements were signed and approved.

Executive Session

A motion was made by Commissioner Posson to go into executive session at 9:45 am for a period of I0 minutes to discuss non-elected personnel and to include the County Clerk Robert D. Wyatt. The motion was given a second by Commissioner Thompson. Motion passed.

The commission returned to regular session at 9:55 am.

DSNWK

The annual agreement between DSNWK and the County Commission of Norton County was reviewed. The annual agreement calls for the support by providing services for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities within Norton County with a tax levy. The agreement was reviewed and signed by the commission.

Von Fahrenbruch

Von Fahrenbruch was asked to visit with the commission on a couple questions with the home the hospital recently purchased. The main concern to clarify was if the home was insured and if the county was listed as an insured. Von stated that he would find out and report back to the commission or clerk.

Road Department

Floyd Richard spoke with the commission about a program through Foley. Foley, by signing an agreement will supply the County with filters for service work within the service time. Floyd stated that if agreement is to enter into the contract this will save the county from purchasing and inventorying filters. Foley will automatically send filters for equipment service to the county when GPS identifies the machine is ready for service. The commission agreed that the contract and terms were a good idea for the county and gave Floyd the approval to proceed.

Adjournment

There being no further business before the Board the meeting was adjourned until 1/31/2020. The commission minutes are not considered to be official until signed and approved by the commission and will remain a working document until approved.