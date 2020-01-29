Marysville & Valley Heights School Districts Interview Superintendent Candidates

Marysville and Valley Heights schools each hosted, and interviewed superintendent candidates this week. Two were interviewed by both districts, Marysville hosting four and Valley Heights three candidates total.

Melissa Kennedy interviewed for both. She is currently grade school principal at Buhler. A graduate of Nemaha Valley High School, she served over 20 years as elementary teacher at Frankfort, and as curriculum director. Kennedy has degrees from Kansas State and Fort Hays State.

Michael Couch was the other candidate for both districts. He is Superintendent of Republic County Schools at Belleville and served at Haviland. Previously Couch was principal at schools in southwest and south-central Kansas. He has degrees from Oklahoma Christian University, and Northwest Oklahoma State.

Two other candidates were interviewed at Marysville. Jim Howard is Superintendent and Pre K – 6 Principal at Hoxie Community Schools. A graduate of Hiawatha High School, Howard has degrees from Bethany and Emporia State. Tavis Desormiers is Superintendent at Trego Community Schools in Wakeeney. A Silver Lake native, he has degrees from Washburn, Kansas State, and Fort Hays State.

Rhonda Trimble was the third candidate at Valley Heights. She is Superintendent at Onaga, and previously served an interim post at Blue Valley. Trimble was School Improvement Administration Director of Professional Development with Greenbush Southeast Kansas Educational Service Center.

Candidates toured school facilities, met with administration and community leaders, in addition to interviewing with the school boards.