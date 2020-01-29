Marshall County Spelling Bee Winner Announced

The Marshall County Spelling Bee was held Saturday. Devlin Ogg, age 11, 5th Grade at Frankfort Elementary won 1st place. He was runner-up last year, and parents are Megan and Russell Ogg Jr.

2nd place went to Kenadi Lamb, age 14, an 8th grader at Frankfort Jr. High. Parents are Megan and Jason Lamb.

3rd place went to Emily Carrasco, age 13, an 8th grader at Axtell Jr. High. Parents are Molly and Izmael Carrasco. Devlin Ogg will represent Marshall County at the State Spelling Bee in Wichita in March.