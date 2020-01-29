Defense Lifts K-State to 61-53 Win Over Oklahoma

Courtesy of K-State Sports

K-State used a strong defensive performance to secure a 61-53 victory over Oklahoma on Wednesday evening.

The Cats (9-11, 2-5 Big 12) limited Oklahoma (13-7, 3-4 Big 12) to 35.3 percent shooting on the night, and the Sooners finished with 19 turnovers. K-State took advantage of the OU mistakes and scored 18 points off turnovers.

K-State held Oklahoma without a field goal for nearly nine minutes to open the game. The hosts led by as many as 13 in the opening half and took a 28-22 advantage to halftime. The Sooners stayed in the game by going 9-for-10 at the charity stripe in the opening 20 minutes.

The Cats continued to take care of business defensively in the second half, and a three pointer by Mike McGuirl gave K-State a 40-25 advantage with 12 minutes remaining in the contest. K-State stayed in control and pushed the lead to 16 with six minutes remaining. Oklahoma got as close as six in the closing minute, but the Cats wrapped up the victory at the foul line.

McGuirl scored a game-high 16 points to lead K-State. Xavier Sneed (12) and Cartier Diarra (10) also reached double figures, while Makol Mawien and Montavious Murphy grabbed 10 and nine rebounds, respectively, in the win.

Alondes Williams scored 15 for Oklahoma. Austin Reaves added 12 for the Sooners.