Jayhawk Defense Silences Cowboys, 65-50

Courtesy of Kansas Athletics

STILLWATER, Okla. – A suffocating defensive effort that limited the opponent to just 28% shooting on the night lifted the No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks to a 65-50 win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys Monday night inside Gallagher-Iba Arena. Kansas was led in scoring by freshman Christian Braun, who posted 16 points in his first collegiate start as the Jayhawks collected their fifth-straight victory.

The win moved the Jayhawks to 17-3 on the year and to 6-1 in the Big 12. OSU fell to 10-10 in its 2019-20 campaign and to 0-7 in league play.