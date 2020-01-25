Valley Heights Sweeps TVL Tournament Championships

FINAL BOYS BRACKET | FINAL GIRLS BRACKET

Washington, Kan. – The Valley Heights girls & boys basketball teams took home both championship trophies at the 2020 Twin Valley League Tournament this year. The Lady Mustangs defeated Centralia 53-38, while the Mustangs defeated Hanover 48-33.

In other results from the final day of the tournament, the Frankfort Wildcats swept 3rd place, taking the girls contest over Washington County 48-40, while the boys took Axtell 61-47.

Wrapping up the girls’ tournament results, the Lady Wildcats of Hanover took 5th place, defeating Clifton-Clyde 61-52 in overtime. It was the Doniphan West Lady Mustangs finishing in 7th place, knocking out Blue Valley 69-56.

On the boys’ side of the tournament, it was the host Washington County taking 5th, defeating Clifton-Clyde 41-25. The Blue Valley Rams, who entered the tournament the top seed, finished in 7th place with a 50-49 win over second seed Centralia.