Twin Valley League Tournament Update – 1/24/2020

The conclusion of the 2020 Twin Valley League Boys & Girls Basketball Tournaments at Washington County High School will come to a close Saturday with a full stable of games to be played.
CONSOLATION
Wetmore Girls vs. Troy – 10 AM – West Gym
Linn Girls vs. Axtell – 10 AM – HS Gym
Wetmore Boys vs. Doniphan West – 11:30 AM – West Gym
Linn Boys vs. Troy – 11:30 AM – HS Gym
REGULAR TOURNAMENT
Blue Valley Girls vs. Doniphan West – 1 PM – West Gym (7th Place)
Hanover Girls vs. Clifton-Clyde – 1 PM – HS Gym (5th Place)
Blue Valley Boys vs. Centralia – 2:30 PM – West Gym (7th Place)
Clifton-Clyde Boys vs. Washington Co. – 2:30 PM – HS Gym (5th Place)
Frankfort Girls vs. Washington Co. – 4 PM – West Gym (3rd Place)
Frankfort Boys vs. Axtell – 4 PM – HS Gym (3rd Place)
CHAMPIONSHIPS ON 95.5 KNDY-FM
Centralia Girls vs. Valley Heights – 6 PM – HS Gym (1st Place)
Valley Heights Boys vs. Hanover – 7:30 PM – HS Gym (1st Place)
TVL GIRLS SCOREBOARD – 1/24
Linn 54, Onaga 31
Hanover 66, Blue Valley 40
Centralia 35, Frankfort 33
Clifton-Clyde 52, Doniphan West 50
Valey Heights 48, Washington Co. 35