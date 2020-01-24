Twin Valley League Tournament Update – 1/24/2020

BOYS BRACKET | GIRLS BRACKET

The conclusion of the 2020 Twin Valley League Boys & Girls Basketball Tournaments at Washington County High School will come to a close Saturday with a full stable of games to be played.

CONSOLATION

Wetmore Girls vs. Troy – 10 AM – West Gym

Linn Girls vs. Axtell – 10 AM – HS Gym

Wetmore Boys vs. Doniphan West – 11:30 AM – West Gym

Linn Boys vs. Troy – 11:30 AM – HS Gym

REGULAR TOURNAMENT

Blue Valley Girls vs. Doniphan West – 1 PM – West Gym (7th Place)

Hanover Girls vs. Clifton-Clyde – 1 PM – HS Gym (5th Place)

Blue Valley Boys vs. Centralia – 2:30 PM – West Gym (7th Place)

Clifton-Clyde Boys vs. Washington Co. – 2:30 PM – HS Gym (5th Place)

Frankfort Girls vs. Washington Co. – 4 PM – West Gym (3rd Place)

Frankfort Boys vs. Axtell – 4 PM – HS Gym (3rd Place)

CHAMPIONSHIPS ON 95.5 KNDY-FM

Centralia Girls vs. Valley Heights – 6 PM – HS Gym (1st Place)

Valley Heights Boys vs. Hanover – 7:30 PM – HS Gym (1st Place)

TVL GIRLS SCOREBOARD – 1/24

Linn 54, Onaga 31

Hanover 66, Blue Valley 40

Centralia 35, Frankfort 33

Clifton-Clyde 52, Doniphan West 50

Valey Heights 48, Washington Co. 35