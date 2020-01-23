KNDY Area Weather Delays & Closings For Friday, January 24th

The following weather delays and closings have been reported to KNDY for Friday, January 24, 2020. Updated at 9:15 PM.

  • Beatrice Public Schools – 2-Hour Delay, No Morning Preschool.
  • Diller-Odell Public Schools – Closed
  • Fairbury Public SChools – 2-Hour Delay
  • Lewiston Consolidated Schools – 2-Hour Delay
  • Pawnee City Public Schools – 2-Hour Delay
  • Southern Public Schools – 2-Hour Delay
  • St. Joseph-Beatrice – 2-Hour Delay, No Morning Preschool.
  • St. Paul Lutheran-Beatrice – 2-Hour Delay, No Morning Preschool.
  • USD 108 – Washington Co. – 2-Hour Delay
  • USD 223 – Barnes/Hanover/Linn – 2-Hour Delay
  • USD 384 – Blue Valley – 2-Hour Delay
