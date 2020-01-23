KNDY Area Weather Delays & Closings For Friday, January 24th

The following weather delays and closings have been reported to KNDY for Friday, January 24, 2020. Updated at 9:15 PM.
Tune to KNDY News on 95.5 FM, 94.1 FM or 1570 AM starting at 7:00 a.m. Friday for the latest updates on school closings and cancellations, as well as the latest weather update.
- Beatrice Public Schools – 2-Hour Delay, No Morning Preschool.
- Diller-Odell Public Schools – Closed
- Fairbury Public SChools – 2-Hour Delay
- Lewiston Consolidated Schools – 2-Hour Delay
- Pawnee City Public Schools – 2-Hour Delay
- Southern Public Schools – 2-Hour Delay
- St. Joseph-Beatrice – 2-Hour Delay, No Morning Preschool.
- St. Paul Lutheran-Beatrice – 2-Hour Delay, No Morning Preschool.
- USD 108 – Washington Co. – 2-Hour Delay
- USD 223 – Barnes/Hanover/Linn – 2-Hour Delay
- USD 384 – Blue Valley – 2-Hour Delay