KNDY Area Closings & Postponements – 1/22/20

Derek Nester
2 HOUR LATE START FOR DILLER/ODELL AND SOUTHERN PUBLIC SCHOOLS

CANCELLATIONS

108  WASHINGTON CTY

113  PRAIRIE HILLS / AXTELL

115  NEMAHA CENTRAL

223  BARNES/HANOVER/LINN

364  MARYSVILLE

379  CLAY COUNTY

380  VERMILLION/CENTRALIA/FRANKFORT

384  BLUE VALLEY

498  VALLEY HEIGHTS

HIGHLAND COMMUNITY CENTER    BAILEYVILLE CAMPUS CLOSED WEDNESDAY

NO PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION OR SR MEAL SITES MARSHALL COUNTY AGENCY ON AGING

NO SR CITIZEN MEAL SITES WASHINGTON COUNTY, INCLUDING FRIENDLY CORNERS AND KLOPPENBERG CENTER AT HANOVER

Derek Nester
