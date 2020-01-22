K-State Falls to No. 3/3 Kansas, 81-60, In 292nd Sunflower Showdown

Courtesy of K-State Sports

LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 3/3 Kansas used an early 19-2 run to propel itself to an 81-60 win over Kansas State in 292nd Sunflower Showdown before a sold-out crowd of 16,300 at Allen Fieldhouse on Tuesday night.

Kansas (15-3, 5-1 Big 12) led for nearly 35 minutes in the game, breaking open an early 7-all tie with 9 consecutive points to take a 16-7 lead and force a timeout by K-State head coach Bruce Weber at the 12:29 mark. After a basket by freshman Montavious Murphy, the Jayhawks answered with a 10-0 run to force yet another Weber timeout and lead at 26-9 with 10:29 before halftime. The team would lead 39-23 at the break.

K-State (8-10, 1-5 Big 12) was able to close the deficit to 49-36 early in the second half after a 3-pointer by freshman DaJuan Gordon at the 14:03 mark but Kansas was able to push the lead back to 20 by scoring 13 of the next 16 points to extend the lead to 62-39 with 9:08 to play.

Junior David Sloan led three Wildcats in double figures with a season-high 17 points on 7-of-11 field goals, including 2-of-4 from 3-point range, to go with game-tying 5 assists and 4 rebounds in just his second career start and first at Allen Fieldhouse. Senior Xavier Sneed added 16 points on 5-of-12 shooting, including 3-of-8 from beyond the arc, while fellow senior Makol Mawien chipped in 11 points.

Freshman Christian Braun led all scorers with 20 points for the Jayhawks, as he connected on 7-of-15 from the field, including 6-of-10 from 3-point range, while sophomore Devon Dotson had 18 points on 6-of-12 shooting to go with 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals and 1 block in 28 minutes. Senior Udoka Azubuike added a double-double with 10 points on 4-of-5 field goals and a game-high 14 rebounds.

The loss extended the Wildcats’ misery in Allen Fieldhouse, as they now lost 14 consecutive games at the building. K-State has not won in Lawrence since a 59-55 victory on Jan. 14, 2006.