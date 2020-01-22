Big 12 Conference Announces Suspensions For Kansas & K-State Players

The Big 12 Conference today announced the following suspensions for the players involved in the altercation near the conclusion of Tuesday’s Kansas State at Kansas men’s basketball game:
Kansas
Silvio De Sousa – 12 games
David McCormack – 2 games
Kansas State
James Love – 8 games
Antonio Gordon – 3 games
Additionally, both programs were reprimanded for violations of the Big 12 Sportsmanship Policies as a result of players leaving the bench area during the incident.
“This kind of behavior cannot be tolerated and these suspensions reflect the severity of last evening’s events,” said Commissioner Bob Bowlsby. “I am appreciative of the cooperation of both institutions in resolving this matter.”
