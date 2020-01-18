Kansas To Host ESPN College GameDay on January 25th

Courtesy of Kansas Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. – In celebration of the 300th-consecutive sellout at historic Allen Fieldhouse, Kansas Athletics announced today that ESPN College GameDay Covered by State Farm will broadcast live on Saturday, Jan. 25 in advance of that afternoon’s Tennessee vs. Kansas men’s basketball game. This will mark the ninth time, and first since 2018, that ESPN’s College GameDay will broadcast from what Rece Davis describes as “the best place to see a game on the planet.”

“We are excited to welcome ESPN College GameDay back to Lawrence and celebrate the 300th consecutive sellout at Allen Fieldhouse,” said Kansas Director of Athletics Jeff Long. “This sellout streak is one our fans take great pride in and are committed to continuing for a long time to come. We have the greatest fans and most loyal supporters in all of sports and can’t wait to show the nation how we will pack Allen Fieldhouse two times next Saturday. See you there!”

Doors to Allen Fieldhouse will open at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday morning for fans wanting to attend the morning show. The event is free to the public and tickets are not required. Allen Fieldhouse concessions will be open and interpreter services will be provided.

The one-hour GameDay show will begin at 10 a.m. (Central) with tipoff vs. Tennessee slated for 3 p.m., also on ESPN. The Kansas-Tennessee contest is part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge and KU leads the overall series with UT, 3-1. In the last meeting, then-No. 2 Kansas defeated then-No. 5 Tennessee, 87-82 in overtime, in the title game of the 2018 NIT Season Tipoff in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Next Saturday marks the 20th time the Jayhawks will be featured on GameDay, with 16 regular-season appearances and three at neutral locations. The Jayhawks are 11-5 in their previous regular-season appearances (14-5 overall) and have won their last six GameDay contests. Below is a complete list of Kansas’ all-time appearances on GameDay.

The College GameDay sites are announced one week prior to the show, ensuring visits to sites of top storylines and games appearing on ESPN networks each week. ESPN College GameDay Covered by State Farm is hosted by Rece Davis, who is joined by analysts Jay Bilas, LaPhonso Ellis and Seth Greenberg.

KANSAS on ESPN College GameDay (regular season)

Date Opponent Result

2/24/18 at Texas Tech W, 74-72

2/17/18 vs. West Virginia W, 77-69

1/28/17 at Kentucky W, 79-73

2/6/16 at Oklahoma W, 76-72

1/30/16 vs. Kentucky W, 90-84 (OT)

2/28/15 vs. Texas W, 69-64

1/17/15 at Iowa State L, 81-86

3/1/14 at Oklahoma State L, 65-72

2/16/1 Texas at Kansas W, 73-47

2/4/12 at Missouri L, 71-74

1/29/11 vs. Kansas State W, 90-66

1/30/10 at Kansas State W, 81-79 (OT)

3/1/08 vs. Kansas State W, 88-74

2/4/07 vs. Texas A&M L, 66-69

2/25/06 at Texas L, 55-80

1/29/05 vs. Texas W, 90-65

KANSAS on ESPN College GameDay (postseason)

Date Opponent Result

4/8/08 vs. Memphis W, 75-68 (OT) (NCAA Tournament championship game)

4/6/08 vs. North Carolina W, 84-66 (NCAA Tournament national semifinal)

3/11/06 vs. Nebraska W, 79-65 (Big 12 Championship semifinals)

Kansas’ ESPN College GameDay record: 14-5 (11-5 regular season, 3-0 postseason)