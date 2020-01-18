Diarra’s 25 Helps K-State to 84-68 Win Over No. 12 West Virginia

Courtesy of Kansas State Athletics

Cartier Diarra scored 16 of his game-high 25 points in the second half, and K-State fought off a second half push by West Virginia to earn an 84-68 victory over the No. 12 Mountaineers on Saturday afternoon.

K-State (8-9, 1-4 Big 12) took a 42-25 advantage to the break. DaJuan Gordon and Xavier Sneed combined for 25 points in the opening 20 minutes, going a perfect 8-for-8 from the floor in the process. The Cats shot 15-of-26 overall and 5-of-8 from deep, and the defense was equally impressive. West Virginia was just 11-of-30 from the floor and 1-of-10 from long range in the opening half, and K-State forced 13 turnovers in the opening 20 minutes.

The Cats built their largest lead of the day (53-29) with 14:39 remaining in the game, but the Mountaineers responded. The visitors used a 15-0 run to cut into the deficit. Diarra briefly silenced the run with a make from deep, but West Virginia pulled within six at the under-8 timeout. That’s as close as the Mountaineers would get, however, as K-State pushed the lead back to double digits with a 9-0 run of their own.

Sneed and Gordon joined Diarra in double figures with 16 and 15, respectively. David Sloan added nine points, five assists and four steals.

Chase Harler (11), Miles McBride (11) and Gabe Osabuohien (10) scored in double figures for West Virginia. The Mountaineers dropped to 14-3 (3-2 Big 12).