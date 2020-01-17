2020 Twin Valley League Basketball Tournament Begins Saturday

By
Derek Nester
-

The 2020 edition of the Twin Valley League Boys and Girls basketball tournaments begins Saturday at Washington County High School. Below are the brackets for both tournaments. Stay tuned for our broadcast coverage plan going forward on Today’s Country 95.5 KNDY.

BOYS BRACKET | GIRLS BRACKET

Boys Games – Saturday 1/18

  • 8. Valley Heights vs. 9. Wetmore – 11:30 am (West Gym)
  • 4. Clifton-Clyde vs. 13. Onaga – 11:30 am (HS Gym)
  • 5. Frankfort vs. 12. Linn – 2:30 pm (West Gym)
  • 6. Axtell vs. 11. Troy – 2:30 pm (HS Gym)
  • 7. Hanover vs. 10. Doniphan West – 4:00 pm (HS Gym)

Girls Games – Saturday 1/18

  • 8. Frankfort vs. 9. Wetmore – 10:00 am (West Gym)
  • 4. Centralia vs. 13. Onaga – 10:00 am (HS Gym)
  • 5. Blue Valley vs. 12. Linn – 1:00 pm (West Gym)
  • 6. Doniphan West vs. 11. Axtell – 1:00 pm (HS Gym)
  • 7. Washington Co. vs. 10. Troy – 4:00 pm (West Gym)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR