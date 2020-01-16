Sen. Moran Applauds Senate Passage of USMCA

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) – Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, and Science and member of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture – today applauded the Senate’s passage of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

On January 3, Sen. Moran urged Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to bring the USMCA to the Senate floor for a vote as soon as it passed out of the appropriate Senate committees. Sen. Moran voted yesterday in both the Senate Appropriations and Commerce Committees to pass the USMCA, moving it to the full Senate for a vote.

“Passing the USMCA is a major step in implementing this 21st-century trade deal and providing needed certainty for Kansas farmers, ranchers and manufacturers,” said Sen. Moran. “Over one-third of Kansas exports go to Canada and Mexico making those countries Kansas’ two largest export markets. I appreciate Senate leaders listening to my request and quickly moving this important trade agreement to a vote on the Senate floor. I have heard directly from many Kansas producers on the vital importance of a modern trade deal that expands export opportunities, and I applaud President Trump’s work to get this trade deal accomplished.”

The House of Representatives passed the USMCA on December 19, and the trade agreement will now go to the President’s desk for signing. Mexico has ratified the agreement, and Canada is expected to consider the USMCA in the near future.