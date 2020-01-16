Norton Public Library News for the week of January 20th

NPL News for the week of January 20th:

Lego Club for Kids on Monday, January 20th, 4:00-5:00 p.m. Come to the Library to see the Lego Creations on display.

“Mother Goose Moments,” an interactive story-time for babies through age 2, will be held at the Library Tuesday, January 21st, 10:30 a.m. Bring your little ones for musical games, stories, and snacks.

Chess Club for Kids will held on Tuesday, January 21st 4:00-5:00 p.m. Jamison Otter will be the instructor.

Art Club for Kids will be held at the Library on Wednesday, January 22nd, 4:00-5:00 p.m. Come see our budding artists’ creations on display in our Art Club Gallery!

Preschool Storytime will be held at the Library on Thursday, January 23rd, 10:30 a.m. Library staff will be sharing stories, songs, games and a craft. Come join the fun!

Cominig Soon:

Mommy & Me: Valentine’s Day Quilling Class will be held in the Library’s Community Room on Monday, February 10th, 5:00-8:00 p.m. This class is limited to 14 people and is first come first serve! Pre sign-up at the Library is mandatory. No children under the age of 10. Grandmas, aunts, etc. may be counted as a “Mommy”. One child per adult.

Emily Winge

Children’s Librarian

Norton Public Library

Norton, Kansas