Norton County Community Foundation Awards $27,052.86 in January Grant Cycle

Norton, Kansas, January 2020 — Norton County Community Foundation (NCCF) awarded $27,052.86 to Norton County nonprofit organizations and charitable projects in the January grant cycle. These funds were part of the Dane G. Hansen Community Grant Fund, which offers financial support to qualifying and deserving projects and programs in Northwest Kansas. Grants supported the following organizations and projects:

City of Norton Pool Park Playground Project to purchase safe, durable, and fun playground equipment for the Pool Park.

Lenora Gym Facility to purchase a new, commercial-grade treadmill for the community gym.

Norton Travel & Tourism in partnership with Norton Area Chamber of Commerce to host Keynote Speaker Johnny Quinn at their Annual Meeting.

Special Olympics Kansas, Inc. to support fitness programming for Norton County.

“Awarding these grants is a great way to kick-off 2020!” said Tara Vance, NCCF Executive Director. “We’ve seen a large number of requests come through our grant committee over the last couple months, indicating new and important projects taking place across the county. We are excited about the impact that these latest four grants will have on Norton County residents.”

The guidelines and application for the Hansen Community Grant can be found on NCCF’s website at nortonccf.org. Applications are due the first day of every month to be considered for that month’s funding. For more information, please contact Tara Vance at 785.874.5106, tara@nortonccf.org, or visit the NCCF office at the Heaton Building in Downtown Norton, located at 112 S. Kansas in Norton, Kansas.

About Norton County Community Foundation

The Norton County Community Foundation was established in 1994 for the purpose of supporting local charitable activities in Norton County through endowments made to the foundation. Dedicated to serving today for tomorrow, to make our community a better place in which to live. Connect with the Norton County Community Foundation at www.nortonccf.org.